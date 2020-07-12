WVU’s McCarthy Named Saint Louis Women’s Soccer Assistant Coach

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU all-american defender and graduate assistant Bry McCarthy has been named an assistant coach for Saint Louis University women’s soccer.

McCarthy has spent the last three years as a graduate assistant on Nikki Izzo-Brown’s coaching staff. Each year, she helped the Mountaineers earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

As a player, McCarthy was named a third team all-american as a senior in 2012. She WVU to two conference tournament championships and two regular season titles.

Last year, Saint Louis finished the season 17-4-2 overall, won the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship, and went to the NCAA Tournament. The Billikens were eliminated by Notre Dame in the first round, 1-0.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.