WVU’s McCarthy Named Saint Louis Women’s Soccer Assistant Coach

All-american defender spent seven years as player and coach for Mountaineers
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU all-american defender and graduate assistant Bry McCarthy has been named an assistant coach for Saint Louis University women’s soccer.

McCarthy has spent the last three years as a graduate assistant on Nikki Izzo-Brown’s coaching staff. Each year, she helped the Mountaineers earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

As a player, McCarthy was named a third team all-american as a senior in 2012. She WVU to two conference tournament championships and two regular season titles.

Last year, Saint Louis finished the season 17-4-2 overall, won the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship, and went to the NCAA Tournament. The Billikens were eliminated by Notre Dame in the first round, 1-0.

