16 projects to split Justice Reinvestment Initiative grants

The funding will be used to to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision programs in several counties. (MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says $2.9 million in Justice Reinvestment Initiative grant funds will be split among 16 projects.

The state funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the Division of Administrative Services.

“When it comes down to it, the Justice Reinvestment Initiative really gives our entire state a boost in lots of ways,” Justice said in a statement last week. “This program allows us to afford more treatment and supervision programs that we know will make more of a difference when it comes to keeping our people out of trouble long-term and back into society.”

The funding will be used to to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision programs in several counties including Berkeley, Mineral, Mercer, Greenbrier, Harrison, Jefferson, Logan, Mason, Wood, Kanawha, Cabell, Putnam, Wayne and Marshall.

