Bradley Phillip Williams, Sr.

WDTV Placeholder
WDTV Placeholder(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bradley Phillip Williams, Sr., 72 of Webster Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at CAMC General Division. He was born April 10, 1948 in Lick Run to the late Raymond “Burb” Williams, Sr. and Lillian Rose Williams. He spent his lifetime in woodworking and was a construction worker and a plumber by trade. Bradley is survived by his son Brad Williams, Jr.; grandsons Travis Jackson Williams and Ryan Sparks; granddaughter Rylee Sparks; brothers Clyde, Robert, Doug, Paul, Jacob, and Thomas Williams; and several other extended family and friends who will mourn his passing. In addition to his parents, Bradley was preceded in death by his brothers William Stanley, Pete, and Raymond Williams, Jr. Friends may join the family for Graveside Services on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lick Run Cemetery, Hacker Valley, with Rev. Paul Rounds officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Williams Family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

