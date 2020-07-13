Advertisement

Crews respond to a structure fire in Harrison County

Picture: MGN(KKTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County EMS and Clarksburg Fire Department are on scene for a working structure fire.

Harrison County EMS and the Clarksburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire between North 20th Street and West Virginia Avenue in Clarksburg.

According to Harrison County 911, crews responded to a fire at an abandoned residence.

The fire was reported around 3:20 this morning. No injuries are reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stick with Five News as this story develops.

