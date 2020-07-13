Advertisement

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — In a presidential election year, there’s always a push to get people registered to vote.

For one Atlanta family, that push got a little interesting.

Ron Tims said he checked his mail Wednesday and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims — his cat, who died 12 years ago.

“A great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood. He was 18 and a half when he passed away,” Carol Tims told WAGA-TV.

The Tims were surprised, and a bit amused when they saw what Cody received in the mail.

“There’s a huge push but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not sure who else they’re trying to register. I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes,” Carol Tims said.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the application did not come from its office and that third-party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses.

“Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals,” the Secretary of State’s Office said in a statement. “This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud.”

The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

If you’re wondering how Cody would have voted if he could go to the polls, his owner said he was a DemoCAT.

