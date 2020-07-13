Dorothy Williams

Dorothy Janice Williams, 69, of Lost Creek, WV passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. Dorothy was born on November 9, 1950 in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late William and Irene Smith Hayhurst. She is survived by her husband Steve Williams whom resides at their home in Lost Creek. They were married on November 9, 1993 and have been together for over forty years. Also surviving her are her three sons, Warren Hall of Clarksburg, Jason Hall and wife Sonya of Fairmont and Kenny Hall of Lost Creek; seven grandchildren, Stevie, Sabra, Kip, Corey, Lauryn, Adreanna and Ethan; four great-grandchildren, Elijah, Juliana, James and Adrian; one brother, Harold Hayhurst and wife Debbie of Philippi; six sisters, Chiquitha “Chic” Verbick and husband Michael, Nora Summers, Dusty Purdue and husband Kenny, Kim Oliverio, Crystal Miller and husband Jimmy and Jackie Dawson and husband Bob. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Harold Hayhurst Jr. and sister Eve Wallace. Dorothy will be remembered as a selfless person who was always taking care of everyone else. She enjoyed traveling and flea markets. She loved to camp and go riding motorcycles with her husband. She lived by the moto, “Kill ‘em with kindness.” A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Big Isaac Cemetery, Salem, WV with Pastor Randy Dustin presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

