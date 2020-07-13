Fairmont facility is ready to send new rover to Mars

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -NASA’s Katherine Johnson facility in Fairmont is ready to set the stage for human exploration of Mars.

The team at the facility is helping develop the newest mars rover, that includes Executive Director Greg Blaney.

“All of these things that we do, have never been done before,” said Blaney.

The newest mars rover dubbed “Perseverance” is only a few weeks away from launch with equipment tested at the Fairmont facility.

The team is making sure it is possible.

“...To make sure it does what it’s supposed to do, doesn’t do what it’s not supposed to do which could be just as bad, it can response appropriately under adverse conditions, so that’s what we do for NASA and that’s exactly what we’re doing for the mars 2020 mission,” said Blaney.

Office Lead Wes Deadrick says the Mars 2020 mission is set to discover even more about the prehistoric planet that is believed to have once fostered microbial life.

“We’re trying to seek signs of ancient life and trying to understand, a long time ago, what was mars like,” Deadrick said.

Deadrick says perseverance has heritage back to a previous NASA mission with its rover called “Curiosity”.

“We were looking at trying to understand what changed from the previous mars mission and the goal there was to focus our support to the project on the areas of the highest risk which was the new mission’s software,” Deadrick said.

The rover is to land on the planet’s Jezero Crater that is believed to have carried water.

“The thought there is that it was an ancient river delta and there will be a high likelihood of looking for signs of water there,” Deadrick said.

A helicopter will accompany the new rover something, that’s never been done before.

“Perseverance is taking a helicopter with him, a small helicopter that can be flown to scout out the various routes for the rover,” Deadrick said.

Blaney says this mission is not only to expand out knowledge of the red planet but to eventually put humans there.

Perseverance and its helicopter are set to launch between July 30 to mid-August in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

