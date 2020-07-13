Advertisement

Gov. Justice orders bars in Mon. County to temporarily close

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has order bars in Monongalia County to close.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has order bars in Monongalia County to close.

During Monday’s press briefing, Justice ordered bars to close for 10 days.

Justice said the reason for the temporary closure is because of the spike in cases in the county.

He also said that Monongalia County is a hotspot.

As of 10 a.m., Monongalia County has a total of 526 cases of COVID-19, according to the health department.

