Hays Hand-Delivering Jerseys to North All-Stars

North-South all-star football game was cancelled in May
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite the North-South all-star football game being cancelled due to COVID-19, North team head coach Daran Hays is still trying to bring a smile to his players’ faces.

This past week, the North Marion head man has been driving all over the state to hand-deliver jerseys to his players. On Saturday, he made the trip to Harrison County to give his all-stars a memory that will last forever.

The North-South football game was originally scheduled for July 10 in South Charleston.

