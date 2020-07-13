Hays Hand-Delivering Jerseys to North All-Stars

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite the North-South all-star football game being cancelled due to COVID-19, North team head coach Daran Hays is still trying to bring a smile to his players’ faces.

This past week, the North Marion head man has been driving all over the state to hand-deliver jerseys to his players. On Saturday, he made the trip to Harrison County to give his all-stars a memory that will last forever.

The North-South football game was originally scheduled for July 10 in South Charleston.

