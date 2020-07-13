Advertisement

Health officials report 15 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Monday morning

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

That brings the total count to 4,259.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 208,109 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,259 total cases and 96 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,338 cases are currently active and 2,825 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 62 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Eight patients are on ventilators, and 22 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (514/19), Boone (34/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (26/1), Cabell (194/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (82/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (19/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (39/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (122/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (251/5), Kanawha (417/12), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (108/3), Marshall (64/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (66/2), Mingo (30/2), Monongalia (526/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (148/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (82/19), Putnam (87/1), Raleigh (77/3), Randolph (187/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (30/2), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (36/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (179/9), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews respond to a structure fire in Harrison County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Harrison County EMS and the Clarksburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire between North 20th Street and West Virginia Avenue in Clarksburg.

WDTV

Union Elementary outdoor upgrades

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Some of the Buckhannon community gathered at Union Elementary to spruce up a new outdoor class space.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 4,244 total cases and 96 deaths

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
There are 4,244 COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths in the state.

News

Elkins City Hall to reopen Monday

Updated: 19 hours ago
Elkins City Hall will reopen after closing last week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Boil Water Advisory for Clarksburg

Updated: 22 hours ago
There is a boil water advisory for several streets in Clarksburg.

News

Officials: Possible phone scam in Doddridge County

Updated: 22 hours ago
Officials alert locals of a possible phone scam.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 4,207 total cases and 96 deaths

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
61 new cases have been added.

News

Back the Blue WV rally held at capitol steps

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
Rally members showed in support of law enforcement.

News

Kroger cashiers to stop giving customers coin change

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
Kroger spokesperson Erin Rofles confirmed Friday the grocer will no longer return coin change to customers. Instead, the remainders from cash transactions will be applied to customers’ loyalty cards and automatically used on their next purchase.

WDTV

Hometown Saturdays in Fairmont

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Hometown Saturdays will be held every Saturday this summer from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in downtown Fairmont.