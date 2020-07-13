Health officials report 15 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Monday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

That brings the total count to 4,259.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 208,109 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,259 total cases and 96 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,338 cases are currently active and 2,825 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 62 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Eight patients are on ventilators, and 22 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (514/19), Boone (34/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (26/1), Cabell (194/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (82/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (19/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (39/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (122/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (251/5), Kanawha (417/12), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (108/3), Marshall (64/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (66/2), Mingo (30/2), Monongalia (526/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (148/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (82/19), Putnam (87/1), Raleigh (77/3), Randolph (187/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (30/2), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (36/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (179/9), Wyoming (7/0).

