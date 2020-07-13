Health officials report 54 new cases of COVID-19, additional death in W.Va. Monday evening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday evening.

That brings the total count to 4,313.

A total of 69 new cases of the virus were reported in the state Monday. DHHR officials reported 15 new cases Monday morning.

DHHR officials also reported the state’s 97th COVID-19 death. The patient was an 85-year old female from Ohio County.

“Please join with me as we grieve the loss of another West Virginian,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch.

As of 6 p.m., there have been 211,006 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,313 total cases and 97 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,333 cases are currently active and 2,883 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 63 patients are currently hospitalized. Eight patients are on ventilators, and 22 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (20/0), Berkeley (518/19), Boone (34/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (27/1), Cabell (192/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (84/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (41/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (122/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (253/5), Kanawha (421/12), Lewis (21/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (39/0), Marion (106/3), Marshall (65/1), Mason (25/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (63/0), Mineral (66/2), Mingo (29/2), Monongalia (554/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (147/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (81/21), Putnam (90/1), Raleigh (80/3), Randolph (188/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (127/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (37/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (179/9), Wyoming (7/0).

