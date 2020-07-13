Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — From the earliest phases of the coronavirus pandemic, church services and other religious activities have been identified as sources of local outbreaks. They have posed challenges in the U.S. for government leaders and health officials whose guidelines are sometimes challenged as encroachments on religious liberty. In the last two weeks alone, there have been two major church-government confrontations in California. First, San Francisco's city attorney sent a cease-and-desist order to the Roman Catholic archdiocese saying some churches had violated a ban on large indoor gatherings. A few days later, state officials temporarily banned singing and chanting at all indoor places of worship.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says $2.9 million in Justice Reinvestment Initiative grant funds will be split among 16 projects. The state funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the Division of Administrative Services. Justice said in a statement last week that the program allows for more treatment and supervision programs that make a difference in keeping people out of trouble and helping them transition back into society. The funding will be used to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision programs in several counties.

ALDERSON, W.Va. (AP) — An effort is underway to purchase the site of a frontier fort that was built to protect colonial settlers in the Greenbrier Valley before and during the Revolutionary War. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Archaeological Conservancy, the West Virginia Land Trust and the Greenbrier Historical Society are seeking to raise $125,000 to buy the site of Arbuckle’s Fort and 25 acres surrounding it. After the purchase, the groups plan to create a public historical preserve with signs, trails and exhibits. The Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund has committed $25,000 for management of the proposed preserve.

SHIRLEY, Maine (AP) — A pair of U.S. senators from Maine and West Virginia has introduced a proposal to reduce the cost of special adaptive vehicle equipment for severely disabled veterans. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia say their proposal would make the veterans eligible to receive a grant to help them purchase their equipment once every ten years. Adaptive vehicles, which some disabled people need to be able to drive safely, can cost from $40,000 to $65,000.