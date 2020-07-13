Advertisement

Marion County health officials concerned about about potential rise in COVID-19 cases after large church gathering

Marion County health officials say they are concerned about a possible rise in COVID-19 cases in the county after a large church gathering over the weekend.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County health officials say they are concerned about a possible rise in COVID-19 cases in the county after a large church gathering over the weekend.

Covenant Church in Fairmont held a large gathering on Sunday. Marion County Health Department administrator Lloyd White said at least 200 people were potentially exposed.

White said the health department reached out to the pastor to work with him.

White said the health department did not know the event was going on. If they knew, they would’ve advised the church to cancel the event, or to hold the event safely with social distancing and masks if they could not cancel.

During Monday’s press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice reminded everyone that masks are mandatory inside churches.

