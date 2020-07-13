Marion County to Resume Three-Week Period Tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County health department and board of education has permitted student-athletes to resume its three-week practice period tomorrow.

One week ago, the B.O.E. and health department suspended phase three summer workouts indefinitely due to a spike COVID-19. Since then, the county has had 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 32 percent of Marion’s total cases are found in those ages 10-29.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.