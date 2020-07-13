Advertisement

Marion County to Resume Three-Week Period Tomorrow

Health department and B.O.E. shut down training indefinitely last week
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County health department and board of education has permitted student-athletes to resume its three-week practice period tomorrow.

One week ago, the B.O.E. and health department suspended phase three summer workouts indefinitely due to a spike COVID-19. Since then, the county has had 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 32 percent of Marion’s total cases are found in those ages 10-29.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former Fairmont State Guard Browning Helps Herd That Steal TBT Spotlight

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Will become graduate assistant coach at Marshall next year

Sports

Browning Helps Herd That Steal TBT Spotlight

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Sports

Marion County to Resume Three-Week Period Tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago

State

Fans welcomed to World TeamTennis matches in West Virginia

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By JOHN RABY
WTT’s nine teams have come together at The Greenbrier resort for their three-week season. Matches normally are played at various sites around the country but everyone was brought to one location because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

Earls Determined to Step Up for East Fairmont

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Shinnston Lacing Up for Summer Season

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Hays Delivering Jerseys to North All-Stars

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Hays Hand-Delivering Jerseys to North All-Stars

Updated: 20 hours ago
North-South all-star football game was cancelled in May

Sports

Earls Determined to Step Up for East Fairmont Football

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
Bees graduated 14 seniors from class of 2020

Sports

Shinnston 18U Baseball Lacing Up for Summer Season

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
Team made primarily of Lincoln ballplayers eye improvement for 2021