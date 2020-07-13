Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Forecast | Stray Showers Tonight, then Fog

Isolated rainstorms around and North of US-50 for this Monday afternoon
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This weekend offered us the slight cooldown many were longing for following a heatwave that lasted well over a week in NCWV. A few showers have developed for this afternoon mainly around US-50 thanks to a trough dipping across the WV/PA state lines. Besides some valley fog for tonight, we should be quiet with earlier showers fading out. Overnight lows in the refreshing upper 50s/low 60s. Tomorrow a ridge begins to build into the region providing us another trend of dry weather with temperatures rising into the 90s once again. Sunshine will be strong and bright so although SPF is encouraged every day, Tuesday will be another day where you shouldn’t go outside without it.

Wednesday: Another dry day with temperatures climbing back into the low 90s. Mostly sunny with the exception of a few fair-weather puffy clouds. High: 90

Thursday: By this point in the week, we will likely be in another heatwave as those 90° temps persist. Humidity levels will also be richer so now it may be a bit more uncomfortable for folks (remember back to last week) a few showers to an isolated t-storm will spring up likely during the afternoon hours as a shortwave ripple will cause enough of a stir to get at least a quick rainstorm going. High: 92

Friday: Heat index values will be back to the high numbers - forecasting a range of upper 90s/low 100s for now. Although our ridging will still be in place that gave us mostly dry weather for the middle of the week, we will have enough heat and humidity to work with for a few rainstorms scattered throughout the late afternoon and evening during peak heating hours.

