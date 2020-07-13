Advertisement

Monday’s Weather Forecast

A slight break in the heat!
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone! Our weather pattern has finally changed this past weekend. We had much-needed rainfall with few storms in the area this weekend and a welcoming break from all the hot 90′s we have been dealing with the past few weeks. A high-pressure system from our west will allow us to see plenty of sunshine with cool dry air and mild temperatures to open up your workweek. But unfortunately, every good fortune has its days. The 90′s will return by the middle of this week with rain chances increasing as we get closer to the weekend.

Monday: A high-pressure system will be in our region. This will allow limited cloud cover with a very thin rain chance in the afternoon but plenty of sunshine. High: 82

Tuesday: Sunshine will be dominant for your Tuesday as the high-pressure system will be directly over NCWV. Temperatures will start to warm up as the heatwave continues. High: 86

Wednesday: The sunshine will continue into Wednesday with the winds starting to pick up ahead of a frontal boundary that is expected to pass through the region on Thursday. Dewpoints will start to scratch the 70′s as it will be hot and muggy outside. High: 90

Thursday: Light showers are expected with the passing of a frontal boundary that will be weak enough to not drop those temperatures back down into the 80s. As the heatwave continues into the weekend. High: 92

Friday: Scattered showers and storms will be in the area as the cold front will stall to our southeast. Some storms could be strong, with damaging winds, small hail, and lightning being the main threat. High: 90

The Weekend: This summertime pattern will bring more pop up showers and storms to ruin your weekend plans with temperatures flirting with the mid-90s and those rain chances are hovering near 40%. Average High: 92

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night First Alert Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Forecast

Weekend offers a break from our lengthy July heatwave

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
This weekend will offer a break from the extreme heat and humidity, as cooler & drier air flows in from the NW behind our frontal boundary.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11pm First Alert Forecast | July 10th 2020

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT

Forecast

Friday Afternoon Forecast | Scattered Evening Storms, Relief from Heat

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Scattered storms tonight may bring gusty winds, flooding, and small hail. The reward will be a more comfortable feel by Saturday afternoon before more unsettled weather arrives for the end of the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Showers and storms are expected this afternoon with the passing of a cold front that will bring in rich dry air to our region.

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | Another Muggy Night

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Heat index values currently in the low 100s for some areas leaving us with a heat advisory in place until 8 PM tonight.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's First Alert Forecast | July 9th 2020 6PM

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT

Forecast

Thursday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
There is a heat advisory until 8 pm for the counties west of I79. And rain chances are increasing for the weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday Overnight Forecast | Foggy Night Follows Earlier Storms

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Another evening with concentrated downpours causing flash flooding & snapped trees from strong storm winds. Quiet overnight with fog into tomorrow morning. Thursday will be another day where downpours may spark up to wring out that saturated atmosphere.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast July 8th 2020

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT