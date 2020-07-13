Monday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone! Our weather pattern has finally changed this past weekend. We had much-needed rainfall with few storms in the area this weekend and a welcoming break from all the hot 90′s we have been dealing with the past few weeks. A high-pressure system from our west will allow us to see plenty of sunshine with cool dry air and mild temperatures to open up your workweek. But unfortunately, every good fortune has its days. The 90′s will return by the middle of this week with rain chances increasing as we get closer to the weekend.

Monday: A high-pressure system will be in our region. This will allow limited cloud cover with a very thin rain chance in the afternoon but plenty of sunshine. High: 82

Tuesday: Sunshine will be dominant for your Tuesday as the high-pressure system will be directly over NCWV. Temperatures will start to warm up as the heatwave continues. High: 86

Wednesday: The sunshine will continue into Wednesday with the winds starting to pick up ahead of a frontal boundary that is expected to pass through the region on Thursday. Dewpoints will start to scratch the 70′s as it will be hot and muggy outside. High: 90

Thursday: Light showers are expected with the passing of a frontal boundary that will be weak enough to not drop those temperatures back down into the 80s. As the heatwave continues into the weekend. High: 92

Friday: Scattered showers and storms will be in the area as the cold front will stall to our southeast. Some storms could be strong, with damaging winds, small hail, and lightning being the main threat. High: 90

The Weekend: This summertime pattern will bring more pop up showers and storms to ruin your weekend plans with temperatures flirting with the mid-90s and those rain chances are hovering near 40%. Average High: 92

