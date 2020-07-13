Advertisement

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Patricia Irene Morgan, 72, of Fairmont (Bunner Ridge community), passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Home Away From Home Assisted Living Facility in Grafton. She was born on December 09, 1947, in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Samuel Dale and Mertie Irene (Cochran) Summers. Patricia graduated from East Fairmont High School and Clarksburg Beauty Academy. She worked at Westinghouse/North American Philips. She will be remembered for her love of gardening, flowers, and tending to her home. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She is survived by son, Steven Morgan and companion Kim Vincent, and grandchildren, Justin Morgan and Seth Vincent, all of Bunner Ridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Paul Rinko and Loren Leo Morgan. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the service at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor David Ryan officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

