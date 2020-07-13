Advertisement

Upshur County teacher named one of five finalist for W.Va. Teacher of the Year

Erin Anderson, a 5th grade teacher at Tennerton Elementary School, was one of the five finalists selected.
Erin Anderson, a 5th grade teacher at Tennerton Elementary School, was one of the five finalists selected.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education has announced the finalists selected for the 2021 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Award, and one of them is a teacher in North Central, West Virginia.

Erin Anderson, a 5th grade teacher at Tennerton Elementary School, was one of the five finalists selected. She was named Upshur County Schools’ Teacher of the Year.

The other finalists selected were Michael Knepper, Mussleman High School, Berkeley County; Jessica Markwood, Moorefield High School, Hardy County; Meghan Salter, Martha Elementary School, Cabell County; and Lisa Smith, Blennerhassett Elementary School, Wood County, according to a news release from the Department of Education. The announcement was made during the state Board of Education’s July meeting.

“These five finalists represent the absolute highest standards of educator,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Each one of them strives for excellence in themselves and their students and are shining examples of the one caring adult that makes a real difference for a child. It is an honor to recognize them as a part of one of the WVDE’s most esteemed programs.”

The 2021 State Teacher of the Year will be announced in the fall during a virtual program, officials said. The winner will represent West Virginia in the National Teacher of the Year Program.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

