West Virginia News Digest 1:30 pm

Good afternoon! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up today in West Virginia. Questions about today's coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Charleston bureau at 304-346-0897 or chwpr@ap.org. Bruce Schreiner is on the desk. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Top Stories:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to announce whether he will reimpose some virus restrictions as the state's caseload spikes.

In Brief:

—WORKERS INJURED, from MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Three workers have been injured at a West Virginia chemical plant, officials said.

—JUSTICE GRANTS, from CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says $2.9 million in Justice Reinvestment Initiative grant funds will be split among 16 projects.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to chwpr@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (212) 621-1900 for news and (212) 621-1918 for sports. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.