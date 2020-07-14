1 injured in two-vehicle crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is injured after a two-vehicle accident in Harrison County Monday.

The crash happened on Emily Drive around 6 p.m. The person injured was taken to UHC to be treated for their injuries.

The roadway was blocked, but has since reopened.

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.