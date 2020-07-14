Barta Lee Hutson Barta Lee Keys Hutson, 84, of Nutter Fort, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Rosewood Center Nursing Home in Grafton, WV. She was born in Steubenville, OH on December 24, 1935. She was the only daughter of Alfred Paul and Helen West Keys. She was the niece of Mildred Keys Gaines Reep of Clarksburg. She had many aunts on her mother’s side; Mildred, Caroline, Virginia, Winnie and one uncle Bernie Jr. Lee is survived by her only daughter, Debra Ann Hutson of Nutter Fort. Lee’s husband, Paul Douglas Hutson, passed away on February 4, 2020. They were married on September 11, 1954 in Maryland. They made that trip with their best friends, Charlie and Mary Jo Freeman of Adamston. Lee lived in Ohio a few years and the family moved to Salem, WV. Her parents ran the Dixie Inn in Salem. The family moved to St. Petersburg, FL after the end of World War II where Lee graduated from St. Pete High School in 1953. After graduation she returned to WV. She worked at Parson Sauder’s and the West Virginia Mine Supply Company. She quit working in 1957 to raise her daughter. In 1963 both she and her daughter started school. She finished her schooling career by receiving her associates degree from Salem College in 1976. Lee was employed at the Harrison County Board of Education and worked at Nutter Fort Elementary School and Broadway Junior High. She retired in 1989. In March of 1982, after several years of reading and studying with Rabbi Jerrome Fox of The Tree of Life Synagogue in Clarksburg, she decided to follow her mind and heart and converted to Judaism. Her favorite pastimes were reading and animals, especially tigers. She was a lover of dogs for her entire life. She had several dogs throughout the years all named “Micki, I, II, III”. She loved to travel to historic sites like Jamestown, VA, Lincoln’s birthplace in Kentucky, various Civil War sights, and returning to Florida to see her parents each Christmas and summer. She enjoyed traveling to Atlantic Beach in North Carolina during the 80’s and 90’s. Her travel companions were her daughter Debra and most often her Aunt Mildred. A special thank you to all the caregivers of the Rosewood Center Nursing Home in Grafton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, where services will be held at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

