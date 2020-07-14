Darius Stills named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List for Defensive Player of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior defensive lineman & Fairmont native Darius Stills has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List for college football’s defensive player of the year.

The award has been presented since 1995 and is named for Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at Penn & with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Still was a 2019 All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2019 with 47 tackles, a team high 14.5 TFLs and seven sacks. He was recently named to the Lott Trophy Award watch list & to multiple 2020 All-Big 12 conference preseason teams.

There are 11 players from the Big 12 on the list of the 90 selections, which includes 26 defensive lineman, 32 linebackers and 32 defensive backs.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.