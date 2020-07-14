Former Fairmont State Guard Browning Helps Herd That Steal TBT Spotlight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Fairmont State guard Stevie Browning played a key part in the cinderella run for “Herd That” in The Basketball Tournament.

Browning helped the 23rd-seeded Marshall alumni team reach the quarterfinals in the tournament. They were just three victories away from winning $1 million.

He played at Fairmont State from 2012-2014, leading the Fighting Falcons with 17 points per game his sophomore year to earn All-MEC Second Team honors. For his final two years of college basketball, Browning transferred to Marshall, where he scored nearly 1,000 career points.

Since his college days, Browning has played professional basketball overseas. He has taken his talents to Hungary, Greece, Turkey and Slovakia.

Next year, he will become a graduate assistant coach for the Thundering Herd.

