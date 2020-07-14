Advertisement

Former Fairmont State Guard Browning Helps Herd That Steal TBT Spotlight

Will become graduate assistant coach at Marshall next year
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Fairmont State guard Stevie Browning played a key part in the cinderella run for “Herd That” in The Basketball Tournament.

Browning helped the 23rd-seeded Marshall alumni team reach the quarterfinals in the tournament. They were just three victories away from winning $1 million.

He played at Fairmont State from 2012-2014, leading the Fighting Falcons with 17 points per game his sophomore year to earn All-MEC Second Team honors. For his final two years of college basketball, Browning transferred to Marshall, where he scored nearly 1,000 career points.

Since his college days, Browning has played professional basketball overseas. He has taken his talents to Hungary, Greece, Turkey and Slovakia.

Next year, he will become a graduate assistant coach for the Thundering Herd.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Browning Helps Herd That Steal TBT Spotlight

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Sports

Marion County to Resume Three-Week Period Tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Marion County to Resume Three-Week Period Tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Health department and B.O.E. shut down training indefinitely last week

State

Fans welcomed to World TeamTennis matches in West Virginia

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By JOHN RABY
WTT’s nine teams have come together at The Greenbrier resort for their three-week season. Matches normally are played at various sites around the country but everyone was brought to one location because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

Earls Determined to Step Up for East Fairmont

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Shinnston Lacing Up for Summer Season

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Hays Delivering Jerseys to North All-Stars

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Hays Hand-Delivering Jerseys to North All-Stars

Updated: 20 hours ago
North-South all-star football game was cancelled in May

Sports

Earls Determined to Step Up for East Fairmont Football

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
Bees graduated 14 seniors from class of 2020

Sports

Shinnston 18U Baseball Lacing Up for Summer Season

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
Team made primarily of Lincoln ballplayers eye improvement for 2021