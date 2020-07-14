Glenville State’s Stoller inks with pro team in Spain

GLENVILLE STATE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State standout forward Emily Stoller has signed her first professional contract with NBF Castello in Spain.

Stoller was the 2020 MEC tournament championship MVPV & an MEC Honorable Mention selection during her senior campaign. She averaged 17.9 points & 4.3 rebounds in 2020 and led all of Division II with 111 threes made.

