Glenville State’s Stoller inks with pro team in Spain

First professional contract
Stoller
Stoller(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLENVILLE STATE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State standout forward Emily Stoller has signed her first professional contract with NBF Castello in Spain.

Stoller was the 2020 MEC tournament championship MVPV & an MEC Honorable Mention selection during her senior campaign. She averaged 17.9 points & 4.3 rebounds in 2020 and led all of Division II with 111 threes made.

