Harrison-Clarksburg Heath Department to host another round of free Coronavirus testing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - the Harrison Clarksburg Health Department has announced its second round of free Coronavirus testing as a result of recent spikes in the county. Here’s the story.

The parking lot of Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg may be empty now, but come Tuesday at noon, there’ll be quite a bit more in the way of traffic.

Coronavirus testing for Harrison County will take place at Robert C. Byrd High School from noon until 7 o’clock on Tuesday, using two lanes for Coronavirus testing.

In his press briefing Monday, Governor Jim Justice stressed the importance as to why these free testing days take place.

“This testing of course is free to all people,” Gov. Justice said. “and we really want to target our minorities and our people that, you know, that are the most vulnerable to come out.”

Steven Bundy, executive director of the Harrison Clarksburg Health Department further emphasized that the testing is free of charge to all.

“We want to provide community testing to anybody who is concerned.” Bundy said, “We encourage those folks to come out and be tested.”

All in all, the Harrison Clarksburg Health Department estimates that over 700 people will be tested during this testing event.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.