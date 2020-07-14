Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

UNDATED (AP) — A former staffer at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin. Court documents unsealed Tuesday show Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia, is being charged with second degree murder in the deaths of seven people. She's also being charged with assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person. Mays’ attorney did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment. She has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Kanawha County circuit clerk’s office has been closed after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, Chief Judge Charles E. King Jr. ordered the office closed until 9 a.m. Friday, writing that it is “unsafe for court personnel, attorneys, parties, and others to be at or near the Kanawha County circuit clerk’s office until negative test results are obtained for remaining employees.” King’s order extends filing deadlines for cases.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has received a $2.2 million federal grant for stroke research. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito on Monday announced the grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences in a news release, saying it will be used to study strokes and to manage stroke recovery. Strokes are one of the leading causes of death in West Virginia, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UNDATED (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is moving to close bars in the state’s largest college town and reimpose restrictions on large gatherings as coronavirus cases rise to record levels. The Republican on Monday ordered bars in Monongalia County to close at midnight for 10 days as the county, which includes West Virginia University, reports a quarter of the state’s active virus cases, largely driven by people in their 20s. The governor also reinstated a 25-person limit on crowd sizes throughout the state, effectively canceling fairs, concerts and festivals, though he said sporting events and swimming pools can continue to operate.