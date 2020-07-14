Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

UNDATED (AP) — A former staffer at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin. Court documents unsealed Tuesday show Reta Mays is being charged with second degree murder in the deaths of seven people. The former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia also is being charged with assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person. Mays’ attorney did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment. She has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Kanawha County circuit clerk’s office has been closed after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, Chief Judge Charles E. King Jr. ordered the office closed until 9 a.m. Friday, writing that it is “unsafe for court personnel, attorneys, parties, and others to be at or near the Kanawha County circuit clerk’s office until negative test results are obtained for remaining employees.” King’s order extends filing deadlines for cases.

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a West Virginia man at a surface mine in eastern Kentucky. Police said in a statement that their investigation has found that 41-year-old Dale Cassel Jr. of Glen Morgan was operating a piece of mining equipment at a surface mine in Breathitt County last week when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say Cassel was ejected when the vehicle traveled over an embankment. Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson pronounced Cassel dead the scene.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has received a $2.2 million federal grant for stroke research. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito on Monday announced the grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences in a news release, saying it will be used to study strokes and to manage stroke recovery. Strokes are one of the leading causes of death in West Virginia, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.