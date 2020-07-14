Sen. Capito visits Randolph Co., receives update on Corridor H

KERENS, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and other officials met at the Corridor H construction site, all of which agreed Corridor H is major highway project for the state.

Corridor H is an infrastructure project on U.S. Route 48 (US 48) which will extend 157 miles (253 km) from northern Virginia to central West Virginia. It has been in the works for decades.

“It’s a major regional project for the country. More commerce, more goods in and out, certainly a better quality of life, and more tourists coming in to West Virginia,” says Sen. Capito.

Sen. Capito, accompanied by West Virginia Secretary Of Transportation Byrd White, and Deputy Secretary and Acting Commissioner of Highways Jimmy Wriston, toured five of the seven miles of construction in Randolph County.

“The speed of which they are moving is incredible. They are working in some cases 24 hours to do this. We’ve accelerated the timeline, and someday we’ll see completion of Corridor H,” adds Sen. Capito.

According to Wriston, the speed of construction has not been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This particular project is probably doing just fine as far as scheduling. Sometimes the remoteness of the building is a good thing,” he says.

Sen. Capito has secured $132 million in highways funds for Corridor H.

“The only reason this is happening is because of Sen. Capito and Gov. Justice. Their vision and gathering of money on both sides is the only reason this highway is getting built,” says Byrd White.

As chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, Sen. Capito played an key role in the writing of the senate highway bill called ‘America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act,” but she wants do more to advance this project.

“I am trying to get a provision in the highway bill that will complete the Appalachian Highway Development System. This Corridor H is probably the only major active portion in the whole country that’s gonna require a lot more dollars, so it’s really about resources,” says Sen. Capito.

The officials say the project should be complete by the end of 2021.

