Tuesday Afternoon Forecast | Dry Mid-Week Break

Temperatures across our region 6 14 20 3:38 PM
Temperatures across our region 6 14 20 3:38 PM(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Plentiful sunshine today with a few cumulus clouds scattered across the region that are continuing to mix out this evening. Regional temperatures currently ranging across those low to mid-80s with warm air leaking in from the SW. As temperatures drop tonight under clear skies, some fog may form across rivers and valleys once we come closer to that dewpoint. Tomorrow, more sunshine on the way with clouds building and hot temperatures starting to take over. We will likely feel our second heatwave by late-week.

Wednesday: Staying on the dry side with clouds building; a few widely scattered showers across our higher terrain possible in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures warming up with air flowing in from the hot Southwest. High: 92

Thursday: Heat and humidity will really be noticed by this point in the week; thanks to moisture building and an approaching trough, clouds will take over with rain showers and t-storms to follow for the afternoon and evening hours. Sticking with SPC guidance right now on low severe weather chances, however, some storms may be strong enough to sit right under the ‘severe’ criteria. High: 94

Friday: Dependent on Thursday’s system our temperatures will be on either side of 90 with high humidity not giving us much relief. More scattered showers and rainstorms in the forecast with our frontal boundary stalled to the North.

