Tuesday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The weather is starting to warm up for NCWV. We have a high-pressure system that moved into the region allowing for warm, humid, and dry weather to settle in for the next few days. Temperatures will start to inch closer to the 90s as the humidity levels will start to rise as we draw closer to the weekend. Our rain chances will also start to increase as a weak frontal boundary will sweep through the region by Thursday afternoon leaving in its wake; showers and storms that will linger into the weekend. There will be a chance for strong storms going into Friday. Make sure to download our WDTV Weather App for the up to date alerts.

Today: There is a high-pressure system hovering over NCWV allowing us to stay dry and experience plenty of sunshine. Enjoy the beautiful day! High: 86

Wednesday: The heatwave starts back up as temperatures reach the 90s. The sun will be out with very limited shady clouds. High: 92

Thursday: Temperatures start to climb as our rain chances will increase by the afternoon with the passing of a weak frontal boundary. High: 94

Friday: Showers and scattered storms will linger in the region. Some storms could be severe. High: 90

The Weekend: Leftover scattered showers and storms in the vicinity for Saturday as temperatures will remain in the 90s. There will be a slight break in the rain showers early Sunday morning but the rain will return in the afternoon leading into the start of your workweek. A very active weekend ahead.

Average Weekend High: 91

Average Weekend Low: 69

Average Weekend Rain Chances: 35%

