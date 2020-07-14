Advertisement

WVSSAC releases new guidelines for fall sports

Eight games will no longer be required to qualify for football playoffs
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Fall sports will look a bit different in the Mountain State in 2020 due to COVID-19.

In football, eight games will no longer be required to be playoff eligible, and six in-class games will also not be required to qualify for the postseason. The coaching box will be extended on the sidelines between each 15 yard line for social distancing.

Athletes in all fall sports are suggested to come to games in uniform and each student is required to bring their own water. Traveling squads will be established to limit the number of people traveling to games and there will be no pregame or post game handshakes.

