The timeline of Reta Mays’ crimes and what’s next

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In 2018, the Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General opened the case of Reta Mays and the seven veterans she confessed to murdering and the other she intended to kill at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center where she worked as a nursing assistant.

July 14, 2020 marks a groundbreaking milestone for investigators, officials, and the families of the victims involved in this case as it is the day Mays admitted to her crimes.

“It was determined that the defendant injected exogenous insulin into the eight victims, causing seven of them to die from the resulting effects of hypoglycemia,” says Bill Powell, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of W.Va.

Mays administered the first fatal dose of unauthorized insulin to Robert Edge Sr. between July 19 and July 20 of 2017.

The next fatal dose was administered to Robert Kozul between January 28 and 29, 2018.

Between March 23 and 24, Mays administered insulin to Archie Edgell, and between March 25 and 26 to George Shaw. The doses killed both veterans.

On April 3 or 4, Mays administered insulin to patient W.A.H., and on April 8 or 9 to Felix McDermott, both of which died.

Between June 3 and 4, Mays administered insulin to Raymond Golden who was killed.

On June 17 or 18, Mays administered insulin to patient R.R.P. He later died at a nursing home on July 3, 2018, but the medical examiner could not confirm insulin was the cause of death.

“We were informed in late June 2018 of possible suspicious deaths of the medical center. Within 24 hours we had a team on the ground and within days we identified Reta Mays as a person of interest,” says Michael Missal, Veterans Affairs Inspector General.

It was also in July of 2018 when Mays was fired from her position at the VA.

“I think we can agree everyone deserves proper medical care, but there’s an increased expectation that veterans receive good medical care after everything they sacrificed for their country. These veterans and their families put their trust in this this nursing assistant and she betrayed that trust and decided to pick an chose who lived and who died,” says Doug Olson, Acting Special Agent in charge of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office

An attorney of one victim, Dino Colombo, tells WDTV he believes this crime will result in a life sentence.

“We had a serial killer in our community, and she was allowed to work at the VA hospital. They employed a serial killer and gave that person the means and ability carry out these crimes,” says Colombo.

Officials say a motive has not been identified, but it should in the coming proceedings. Mays’ next court hearing is October 30.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.