Big 12 virtual football media days postponed

Pushed back from July 20-21 to August 3
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:47 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 announced on Wednesday evening that the conference is pushing back its virtual football media days from July 20-21 to Monday, August 3.

“As everyone is aware, our head coaches and student-athletes have not been able to collectively engage in organized team functions since athletics activities were suspended in March. We felt it was prudent to give coaches a chance to re-acclimate with their teams prior to participating in our annual season preview event,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

Teams, including WVU, have not met in an organized mandatory setting since spring football was suspended in March.

