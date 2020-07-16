Advertisement

‘Breathe, Nolan, Breathe’ documentary nominated for regional Emmy

Nolan Burch
Nolan Burch(WVU Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The documentary ‘Breathe, Nolan, Breathe’ has been nominated for a regional Emmy.

The documentary records the events during and after a 2014 hazing event at an unsanctioned fraternity that led to Nolan Burch’s death, who was a freshman at West Virginia University, according to a news release from the university. It draws attention to the simple acts that could’ve changed the outcome.

‘Breathe, Nolan, Breathe” is the brainchild of Daniel Catullo III, an award winning filmmaker who attended WVU.

WVU hosted the premiere of the film in Nov. 2019 to coincide with the launch of a safety campaign tile “Would You?” University officials said the campaign focuses on anti-hazing, medical amnesty laws and bystander intervention resources to better equip students to help in critical and possibly life-threatening situations.

The university partnered with Catullo, TJ and Kim Burch and Anyone Collective to develop the project.

The Burches also joined Catullo and others during the premiere for a panel discussion highlighting the efforts made to increase awareness and improve student safety, according to WVU.

The documentary is nominated in the Documentary - Cultural/Topical category in the Ohio Valley Chapter.

A virtual Emmy ceremony will be held on Oct. 4.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health officials report 73 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Friday evening

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday evening.

News

Water rescue underway at Audra State Park

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A water rescue is currently underway at Audra State Park.

News

GoMart now requiring all customers wear a mask inside stores

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 spiking across the country, we want to do our part to help slow the spread and protect those around us,” said General Manager Phil Shuman.

State

Health officials report 53 new cases of COVID-19, additional death in W.Va. Friday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

News

Community responds to Barbour County Emergency Squad worker who tested positive COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
As COVID-19 continues to spread and people need to continue to work, a thin line is drawn when the safety of those at any given workplaces may be put in jeopardy. A Barbour County Emergency Squad paramedic is now in the talks of crossing that line.

Latest News

News

Charleston’s Stonewall Jackson Middle School has new name

Updated: 17 hours ago
Stonewall Jackson Middle school now has a new name.

News

W.Va. House of Delegates employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
An employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Documentary nominated for regional Emmy

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
"Breathe, Nolan, Breathe" is a documentary about the last moments of WVU student Nolan Burch's life

WDTV

Small business fears students return to Morgantown

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Management at Classic’s 3 Hot Spot Lounge and Restaurant are concerned for when students return to West Virginia University.

News

COLD CASE SOLVED: Three inmates to be charged

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Three longtime West Virginian inmates are charged in connection with a cold case.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.