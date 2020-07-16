‘Breathe, Nolan, Breathe’ documentary nominated for regional Emmy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The documentary ‘Breathe, Nolan, Breathe’ has been nominated for a regional Emmy.

The documentary records the events during and after a 2014 hazing event at an unsanctioned fraternity that led to Nolan Burch’s death, who was a freshman at West Virginia University, according to a news release from the university. It draws attention to the simple acts that could’ve changed the outcome.

‘Breathe, Nolan, Breathe” is the brainchild of Daniel Catullo III, an award winning filmmaker who attended WVU.

WVU hosted the premiere of the film in Nov. 2019 to coincide with the launch of a safety campaign tile “Would You?” University officials said the campaign focuses on anti-hazing, medical amnesty laws and bystander intervention resources to better equip students to help in critical and possibly life-threatening situations.

The university partnered with Catullo, TJ and Kim Burch and Anyone Collective to develop the project.

The Burches also joined Catullo and others during the premiere for a panel discussion highlighting the efforts made to increase awareness and improve student safety, according to WVU.

The documentary is nominated in the Documentary - Cultural/Topical category in the Ohio Valley Chapter.

A virtual Emmy ceremony will be held on Oct. 4.

