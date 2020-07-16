COLD CASE SOLVED: Three inmates to be charged

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three longtime West Virginian inmates are to be charged in connection with a cold case.

Harrison sheriff’s detective sergeant Dixon Pruitt began working on this case a year ago and developed a list of suspects.

“Only one percent of cold cases are every solved,” Pruitt said.

Charles Franklin, 64, Warren Franklin, 63, Frederick Hamilton, 62, are to be charged in the cold case killing of John Perry at the Harrison County jail.

Perry's death was a result of an ongoing power struggle within the state prison.

According to witness statements Perry had been marked and was ordered to be killed if an opportunity presented itself.

“Mr. Perry was murdered, our responsibility is to try to find out who did that and that’s what we’ve done,” Pruitt said.

According to the criminal complaints, Charles and his brother warren Franklin began beating Perry in the face and head placing his foot on Perry’s neck.

Frederick Hamilton removed the bottom portion of his white t-shirt and wrapped it around Perry’s neck and tied it as tight as he could resulting in his death.

Human blood was found on Franklin’s coveralls.

Pruitt says the most the important thing for him is closure.

“I’ve went and met with the family and I could give them some answers to the questions they have and that means everything to me,” Pruitt said.

The sergeant says this is still an ongoing investigation and says there are still other suspects involved in the case and hopes to bring them to justice.

Charles Franklin is projected for release from prison in 2023. Warren Franklin is serving life without parole and Hamilton is serving time but due for a parole hearing next year.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.