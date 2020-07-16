Advertisement

COLD CASE SOLVED: Three inmates to be charged

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three longtime West Virginian inmates are to be charged in connection with a cold case.

Harrison sheriff’s detective sergeant Dixon Pruitt began working on this case a year ago and developed a list of suspects.

“Only one percent of cold cases are every solved,” Pruitt said.

Charles Franklin, 64, Warren Franklin, 63, Frederick Hamilton, 62, are to be charged in the cold case killing of John Perry at the Harrison County jail.

Perry's death was a result of an ongoing power struggle within the state prison.

According to witness statements Perry had been marked and was ordered to be killed if an opportunity presented itself.

“Mr. Perry was murdered, our responsibility is to try to find out who did that and that’s what we’ve done,” Pruitt said.

According to the criminal complaints, Charles and his brother warren Franklin began beating Perry in the face and head placing his foot on Perry’s neck.

Frederick Hamilton removed the bottom portion of his white t-shirt and wrapped it around Perry’s neck and tied it as tight as he could resulting in his death.

Human blood was found on Franklin’s coveralls.

Pruitt says the most the important thing for him is closure.

“I’ve went and met with the family and I could give them some answers to the questions they have and that means everything to me,” Pruitt said.

The sergeant says this is still an ongoing investigation and says there are still other suspects involved in the case and hopes to bring them to justice.

Charles Franklin is projected for release from prison in 2023. Warren Franklin is serving life without parole and Hamilton is serving time but due for a parole hearing next year.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health officials report 73 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Friday evening

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday evening.

News

Water rescue underway at Audra State Park

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A water rescue is currently underway at Audra State Park.

News

GoMart now requiring all customers wear a mask inside stores

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 spiking across the country, we want to do our part to help slow the spread and protect those around us,” said General Manager Phil Shuman.

State

Health officials report 53 new cases of COVID-19, additional death in W.Va. Friday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

News

Community responds to Barbour County Emergency Squad worker who tested positive COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
As COVID-19 continues to spread and people need to continue to work, a thin line is drawn when the safety of those at any given workplaces may be put in jeopardy. A Barbour County Emergency Squad paramedic is now in the talks of crossing that line.

Latest News

News

Charleston’s Stonewall Jackson Middle School has new name

Updated: 17 hours ago
Stonewall Jackson Middle school now has a new name.

News

W.Va. House of Delegates employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
An employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Documentary nominated for regional Emmy

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
"Breathe, Nolan, Breathe" is a documentary about the last moments of WVU student Nolan Burch's life

WDTV

Small business fears students return to Morgantown

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Management at Classic’s 3 Hot Spot Lounge and Restaurant are concerned for when students return to West Virginia University.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.