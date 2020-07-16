Advertisement

FCC adopts 988 suicide hotline

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted rules to establish a new, nationwide three-digit phone number for those in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental crisis counselors.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Federal Communications Commission has adopted rules to establish a new, nationwide, three-digit phone number for those in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental crisis counselors.

The rules were adopted Thursday.

The FCC said in a news release that the rules require all phone service providers to direct 988 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16, 2022. During the transition to the number, those who need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also contact the lifeline through online chats.

The rules will apply to all telecommunications carriers, as well as all interconnected and one-way Voice over Internet Protocol service providers, according to the FCC. They provide for a two-year transition, including the need for widespread network changes and providing time for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to prepare for the expected increase in the volume of calls.

Under the rules, calls to 988 will be directed to 1-800-273-TALK, which will remain operational during the transition and after it is completed.

The FCC says all covered providers will be required to implement 10-digit dialing in areas that both use seven digit dialing and use 988 as the first three numbers in seven-digit phone numbers to make sure that calls to 988 reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Since 2008, suicide has ranked as the tenth leading cause of death in the United States. Suicide claimed the lives of more than 48,000 Americans in 2018, resulting in about one death every 11 minutes, according to the news release.

“Establishing the easy-to-remember 988 as the “911” for suicide prevention and mental health services will make it easier for Americans in crisis to access the help they need and decrease the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health issues,” the FCC said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of approximately 170 crisis centers, according to the FCC. The centers are supported by local and state, and public and private sources, as well as by Congressional appropriations through the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

