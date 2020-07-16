Advertisement

Franklin Douglas Anderson

Franklin Douglas Anderson
Franklin Douglas Anderson
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
Franklin Douglas Anderson, 85, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Clarksburg on February 21, 1935, a son of the late Charles Edward and Flossie Belle Walker Anderson. He was married for 62 years to Delores Jean Anderson, who preceded him in death on December 25, 2016. Surviving are six children, Douglas Anderson and his wife Diana of Lost Creek, Ralph Anderson and his wife Ramona of Tucson, AZ, Calvin Anderson and his wife Judy of Clarksburg, Mike Anderson and his partner Bonita Cosner of Clarksburg, Kim Adams and her husband Michael of Las Vegas, NV, and Kevin Anderson of Clarksburg; 18 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one brother, John Anderson of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, Ted and Brooks Anderson. Douglas attended Victory High School in Clarksburg. He went on to serve his country in the United States Navy.  He was a machinist having retired from Union Carbide.  He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and above all, he loved his grandchildren. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Anderson will be cremated. There will be a gathering of family and friends at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am, where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 am with Pastor Rick Owens officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

