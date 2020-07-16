Health officials report 34 new cases of COVID-19, additional death in W.Va. Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

That brings the total count to 4,591.

The state’s 99th death was also reported. The patient was an 84-year old man from Jackson County.

“We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 218,249 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,591 total cases and 99 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,435 cases are currently active and 3,057 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (532/19), Boone (49/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (30/1), Cabell (201/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (92/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (47/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (133/1), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (254/5), Kanawha (447/11), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (14/0), Logan (41/0), Marion (115/3), Marshall (74/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (36/2), Monongalia (629/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (159/0), Pendleton (17/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (87/21), Putnam (93/1), Raleigh (83/3), Randolph (193/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (24/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (138/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (38/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (187/9), Wyoming (7/0).

