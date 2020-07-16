Health officials report 66 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday evening.

That brings the total count to 4,657.

A total of 100 cases were reported Thursday. DHHR officials reported 34 cases Thursday morning.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 219,052 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,657 total cases and 99 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,430 cases are currently active and 3,128 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 65 patients are currently hospitalized. Twenty-nine patients are in ICU, and 13 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (536/19), Boone (50/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (31/1), Cabell (202/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (14/0), Fayette (95/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (47/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (133/1), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (257/5), Kanawha (463/12), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (15/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (120/3), Marshall (74/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (39/2), Monongalia (633/15), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (162/0), Pendleton (17/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (88/21), Putnam (96/1), Raleigh (85/3), Randolph (193/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (26/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (141/2), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (38/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (191/10), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.