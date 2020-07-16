Mountaineer Hoops adds Huntington Prep’s Ndiaye to 2020 class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Mountaineer basketball’s 2020 class is now complete.

6″10 Huntington Prep product Seny Ndiaye inked with the Mountaineers this morning and fills the vacant scholarship spot left by Brandon Knapper, who transferred to Eastern Kentucky this spring.

Ndiaye, who is originally from Senegal, averaged five points, six rebounds and three blocks per game for Huntington Prep as a senior. He had intended to complete a post graduate year at Beckley Prep but chose to reclassify for 2020 and enroll at WVU right away instead.

He is a candidate to redshirt just like Fairmont Senior’s Jalen Bridges did this past season.

The Mountaineers are slated to begin workouts on Monday, July 20.

