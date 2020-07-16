North Marion’s Clemens inks with Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -North Marion senior Levi Clemens thought he was done playing baseball, until he received a text from Fairmont State head coach Phil Caruso contacted him a couple of weeks ago.

“When he texted me on the day of graduation, it kinda clicked in me that if I didn’t do this I knew I wouldn’t be happy anymore.”

Clemens inked with Fighting Falcon baseball on Thursday afternoon with his friends and family in front of his home in Fairmont.

He was a second team all-Big 10 selection for the Huskies as a junior. The right-handed pitcher says there’s a possibility he will also play in the infield and be a two way player when he gets to Fairmont State.

