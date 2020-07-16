North Pole Ice to reopen Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - North Pole Ice will reopen its doors this week after rebuilding.

The building was destroyed by a fire in Aug. 2018.

The City of Clarksburg said in a Facebook post that the store will reopen Friday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place on Aug. 13, 2020, which is the two year anniversary of the fire.

“The City of Clarksburg wishes them much success,” the city wrote. “Join us in welcoming and congratulating their business.”

North Pole Ice Re-Opening : North Pole Ice, located at 607 Monticello Avenue in Clarksburg, had been a staple to our... Posted by City Hall of Clarksburg on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.