Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather Forecast

Strong Storms Possible
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures are starting to climb already this morning as we have started out in the mid-70s. We have a warm front to our south that is helping warm our temperatures up drastically and increasing our instability to see strong storms this afternoon. We are monitoring a cold front to our west that is associated with that warm front that will reach our region by 3 pm today. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Threat for severe weather (1 out of 5). The main threat will be damaging winds, small hail, and lightning. The timeframe will be between 3 pm to 3 am. Make sure to download our WDTV Weather App for the latest updates on the severe weather chances. After the cold front moves through the area, temperatures will drop slightly, with leftover rain chances for your Friday.

Friday: Early morning leftover showers from the frontal passage. As the afternoon will dry out with plenty of sunshine but still humid and hot. High: 90

Saturday: Saturday turns out to be a gorgeous day with the frontal system moving to the east at a steady pace. Sunshine and clouds with temperatures still stuck in the 90s with a high-pressure system in place. High: 92

Sunday: Waking up for your Sunday forecast rain showers will be present as another upper-level system will swing through the valley. Scattered showers and storms will be few and plentiful throughout the day. High: 92

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday Afternoon Forecast | Drier Air Into Tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Storms draped across Southern WV with drier air moving in from the North

Forecast

Friday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Wright
Showers and storms have moved to the east with plenty of sunshine for your Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Forecast

Thursday Overnight | Leftover Pockets of Rain into Friday Morning

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Scattered rain showers tonight with the passing of the frontal boundary tonight, humidity for tomorrow with clouds to start. Some clearing late Friday afternoon

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | Storms in the Short Term

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
We're back into a stuffy hot pattern that will hang around into next week. Storm chances tomorrow night.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
The 90s are back with warm temperatures lasting for another week. With storm chances climbing going into your Thursday afternoon.

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | Clear and Comfortable Tonight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
A dry break for our mid-week under ridging will allow temperatures to sneak back into the low-mid 90s by Thursday

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast | July 14th 2020

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
The hot weather will continue with temperatures reaching the 90s by Wednesday with rain chances increasing going into Thursday afternoon.

Forecast

Monday Overnight | Dry Pattern Setting Up!

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our stray Northern showers continue to dry out with sunshine throughout the rest of the region. A dry pattern setting up the next few days.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11pm forecast July 13th 2020

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT