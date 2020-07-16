Thursday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures are starting to climb already this morning as we have started out in the mid-70s. We have a warm front to our south that is helping warm our temperatures up drastically and increasing our instability to see strong storms this afternoon. We are monitoring a cold front to our west that is associated with that warm front that will reach our region by 3 pm today. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Threat for severe weather (1 out of 5). The main threat will be damaging winds, small hail, and lightning. The timeframe will be between 3 pm to 3 am. Make sure to download our WDTV Weather App for the latest updates on the severe weather chances. After the cold front moves through the area, temperatures will drop slightly, with leftover rain chances for your Friday.

Friday: Early morning leftover showers from the frontal passage. As the afternoon will dry out with plenty of sunshine but still humid and hot. High: 90

Saturday: Saturday turns out to be a gorgeous day with the frontal system moving to the east at a steady pace. Sunshine and clouds with temperatures still stuck in the 90s with a high-pressure system in place. High: 92

Sunday: Waking up for your Sunday forecast rain showers will be present as another upper-level system will swing through the valley. Scattered showers and storms will be few and plentiful throughout the day. High: 92

