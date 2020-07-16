Advertisement

West Virginia’s jobless aid filings rise amid virus spike

The number of West Virginians who filed for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week amid a spike in coronavirus cases, according for federal data released Thursday.
The number of West Virginians who filed for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week amid a spike in coronavirus cases, according for federal data released Thursday.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of West Virginians who filed for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week amid a spike in coronavirus cases, according for federal data released Thursday.

Nearly 3,900 people in the state applied for jobless aid last week, an increase of 526 from the previous week, in a reversal of a downward trend in filings during Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to lift virus restrictions on the state’s economy.

Nationwide, 1.3 million people applied for the benefits last week, a historically high level that indicates companies are still cutting jobs as the outbreak intensifies.

In West Virginia, the Republican governor this week scaled back parts of his reopening plan in response to a rise in virus cases. Justice has ordered a 10-day closure of bars in Monongalia County after the area, which includes West Virginia University, emerged as the state’s biggest virus hot spot. He has also reimposed a 25-person limit on gatherings, though he has exempted sports, churches and other events from the rule.

At least 99 people have died from the virus and around 4,600 people have tested positive in West Virginia, according to state health officials. The state’s active virus cases are at one of the highest levels since the outbreak began. Hospitalizations and intensive care unit patients are also rising.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health officials report 73 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Friday evening

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday evening.

News

Water rescue underway at Audra State Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A water rescue is currently underway at Audra State Park.

News

GoMart now requiring all customers wear a mask inside stores

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 spiking across the country, we want to do our part to help slow the spread and protect those around us,” said General Manager Phil Shuman.

State

Health officials report 53 new cases of COVID-19, additional death in W.Va. Friday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

News

Community responds to Barbour County Emergency Squad worker who tested positive COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
As COVID-19 continues to spread and people need to continue to work, a thin line is drawn when the safety of those at any given workplaces may be put in jeopardy. A Barbour County Emergency Squad paramedic is now in the talks of crossing that line.

Latest News

News

Charleston’s Stonewall Jackson Middle School has new name

Updated: 17 hours ago
Stonewall Jackson Middle school now has a new name.

News

W.Va. House of Delegates employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
An employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Documentary nominated for regional Emmy

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
"Breathe, Nolan, Breathe" is a documentary about the last moments of WVU student Nolan Burch's life

WDTV

Small business fears students return to Morgantown

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Management at Classic’s 3 Hot Spot Lounge and Restaurant are concerned for when students return to West Virginia University.

News

COLD CASE SOLVED: Three inmates to be charged

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Three longtime West Virginian inmates are charged in connection with a cold case.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.