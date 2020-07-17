Cuskey Wins WVU Madden Summer Challenge, Advances to Big 12 Tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU rising senior Quinn Cuskey has proven he’s the best Madden football player at WVU. But he could he do so against 5 News’ own Darren Zaslau?

Cuskey and his Seattle Seahawks won WVU’s Madden Summer Challenge defeating Drew Casa and the Kansas City Chiefs, 28-27 on WatchESPN. He now advances to the Big 12 Tournament as one of 16 national qualifiers. There, he will have the chance to win $1,000.

Cuskey has been ranked in the top 100 worldwide in Madden ultimate team and practices three to four hours a day when preparing for tournaments. His first game in the Big 12 Tournament is Saturday at 7:20 p.m. on WatchESPN.

