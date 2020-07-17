Advertisement

Darius Stills tabbed as Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

First team All-Big 12 in 2019
Stills
Stills(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -The summer of the Stills continues. Fairmont native and WVU senior defensive lineman Darius Stills was selected as the Big 12 preseason Defensive Player of the Year when the preseason teams were announced on Thursday.

He was also WVU’s sole representative on the Big 12′s preseason team. Oklahoma had the most selections with six players on the list.

He is the third Mountaineer ever to receive preseason player of the year honors since WVU joined the Big 12 in 2012, joining Geno Smith (2012) & Will Grier (2018).

Stills was named to the Chuck Bednarik award watch list earlier this week for college football’s best defensive player.

He was an All-Big 12 first team selection in 2019 with 47 tackles, a team high 14.5 TFLS and seven sacks.

