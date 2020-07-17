Friday Afternoon Forecast | Drier Air Into Tonight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been a humid afternoon even with our scattered storms late last night. Our frontal boundary is currently draped across our State so drier air has started to slowly leak in from the North clearing out cloud cover and lowering rain chances for tonight. As our frontal boundary stalls out South of us, some areas around Kentucky and Southern Ohio will continue to see some storms and we could have one branch off from that in our region. Tonight overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s with slightly less muggy air.

Saturday: Strong sunshine will beam down across NCWV with clouds and rain chances sticking to areas South of US-33. Again, we do have the chance for a shower to branch off from that which could be a welcomed treat for any thirsty ground. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s across the region with a very high UV index - so that means sunburn can occur very quickly and SPF 30+ should be applied often and generously.

Sunday: Heat indices approaching upper 90s, low 100s once again as humidity ticks up again and stagnant air stays put. With our increase in moisture, we are also increasing our rain and Summer storm chances. Any quick sheet of soaking rain could cause some flooding issues for dry areas that make have a hard time soaking up excess moisture in a short period of time. Daytime highs: low to mid-90s.

Monday and Early Next Week: Ridging remains in place giving us a somewhat dry, but steamy start to the week. Rain and storm chances are best during peak heating hours in the late afternoons into twilight. Storm chances increase in the middle of the week. Hot temperatures remain until late next week.