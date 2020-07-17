Advertisement

Friday Afternoon Forecast | Drier Air Into Tonight

Dry air moving in from the North with our stalled out frontal boundary stuck to the south of us
Dry air moving in from the North with our stalled out frontal boundary stuck to the south of us(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been a humid afternoon even with our scattered storms late last night. Our frontal boundary is currently draped across our State so drier air has started to slowly leak in from the North clearing out cloud cover and lowering rain chances for tonight. As our frontal boundary stalls out South of us, some areas around Kentucky and Southern Ohio will continue to see some storms and we could have one branch off from that in our region. Tonight overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s with slightly less muggy air.

Saturday: Strong sunshine will beam down across NCWV with clouds and rain chances sticking to areas South of US-33. Again, we do have the chance for a shower to branch off from that which could be a welcomed treat for any thirsty ground. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s across the region with a very high UV index - so that means sunburn can occur very quickly and SPF 30+ should be applied often and generously.

Sunday: Heat indices approaching upper 90s, low 100s once again as humidity ticks up again and stagnant air stays put. With our increase in moisture, we are also increasing our rain and Summer storm chances. Any quick sheet of soaking rain could cause some flooding issues for dry areas that make have a hard time soaking up excess moisture in a short period of time. Daytime highs: low to mid-90s.

Monday and Early Next Week: Ridging remains in place giving us a somewhat dry, but steamy start to the week. Rain and storm chances are best during peak heating hours in the late afternoons into twilight. Storm chances increase in the middle of the week. Hot temperatures remain until late next week.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Wright
Showers and storms have moved to the east with plenty of sunshine for your Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Forecast

Thursday Overnight | Leftover Pockets of Rain into Friday Morning

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Scattered rain showers tonight with the passing of the frontal boundary tonight, humidity for tomorrow with clouds to start. Some clearing late Friday afternoon

Forecast

Thursday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Strong storms are possible this afternoon and into the overnight hours as temperatures stay in the 90s.

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | Storms in the Short Term

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
We're back into a stuffy hot pattern that will hang around into next week. Storm chances tomorrow night.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
The 90s are back with warm temperatures lasting for another week. With storm chances climbing going into your Thursday afternoon.

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | Clear and Comfortable Tonight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
A dry break for our mid-week under ridging will allow temperatures to sneak back into the low-mid 90s by Thursday

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast | July 14th 2020

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
The hot weather will continue with temperatures reaching the 90s by Wednesday with rain chances increasing going into Thursday afternoon.

Forecast

Monday Overnight | Dry Pattern Setting Up!

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our stray Northern showers continue to dry out with sunshine throughout the rest of the region. A dry pattern setting up the next few days.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11pm forecast July 13th 2020

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT