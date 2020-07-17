Advertisement

Friday’s Weather Forecast

Sunshine on the Way!
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Happy Friday! The weather is finally starting to settle down in our area. As strong storms and rain showers have been in the area from last night and into the early morning hours of today. We are currently waiting on a cold front to sweep through NCWV to help diminish our humidity levels and bring in somewhat cooler air. After the frontal passage, a high-pressure system will settle into the region allowing for plenty of sunshine but also hot temperatures. Temperatures today will reach the 90s again. But the dry weather will stick with us going into the weekend.

Saturday: Saturday will be the best day out of the weekend. The high-pressure system from Friday will be lurking near to help provide warm air from the south and help keep NCWV dry and sunny for the most part of the day. It will be hot as temperatures will be approaching the mid-90s and the heat index at 100 degrees. High: 94

Sunday: Windy start to your Sunday with afternoon showers that will be associated with another upper-level disturbance. Some showers could produce lightning and heavy rainfall. It will be uncomfortable outside as dewpoints will rise to the upper 60s with all of the moisture in our atmosphere. High: 92

Early Next Week: Scattered showers and storms will linger into the start of your work week with temperatures remaining in the lower 90s.

