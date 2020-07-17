GoMart now requiring all customers wear a mask inside stores

(WSAZ) - A major West Virginia based convenience store chain announced Friday it is now requiring all customers wear a mask or face covering when visiting any of the company’s stores.

GoMart, Inc. says the only exemptions are those outlined by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, which includes children under the age of 9, individuals with certain breathing conditions and those who cannot otherwise remove a mask on their own.

“With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 spiking across the country, we want to do our part to help slow the spread and protect those around us,” said General Manager Phil Shuman. “In addition to the enhanced cleaning, disinfection, social distancing and other precautionary measures we are already taking, we are now asking our customers to join our family of employees in wearing a mask or face covering inside all of our stores.”

GoMart, Inc. has 123 stores across West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio. Currently, West Virginia and Virginia have a state-wide mask mandate in place.

“We are abiding by the mandate that has already been put in place in these states and going a step further by putting out a company-wide mask mandate, which allows us to maintain consistency across all stores,” Shuman said. “We believe this is in everyone’s best interest, and we appreciate the understanding and cooperation.”

