Health officials report 53 new cases of COVID-19, additional death in W.Va. Friday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

That brings the total count to 4,710.

The state’s 100th death was also reported. The patient was an 84-year old man from Cabell County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 219,947 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,710 total cases and 100 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,450 cases are currently active and 3,160 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 65 patients are currently hospitalized. Twenty-nine patients are in ICU, and 13 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (537/19), Boone (52/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (31/1), Cabell (205/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (96/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (50/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (134/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (261/5), Kanawha (464/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (15/0), Logan (41/0), Marion (122/3), Marshall (74/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (69/2), Mingo (39/2), Monongalia (643/15), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (174/0), Pendleton (18/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (88/21), Putnam (96/1), Raleigh (89/3), Randolph (194/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (26/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (141/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (39/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (190/11), Wyoming (7/0).

